Johnson Controls (JCI) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls (JCI – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Johnson Controls has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.08, implying a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.82 and a one-year low of $22.78. Currently, Johnson Controls has an average volume of 7.43M.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.