Johnson Controls (JCI) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Nicole Deblase from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Johnson Controls (JCI – Research Report), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 45.2% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Johnson Controls has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $36.56, representing a 23.4% upside. In a report issued on April 2, Goldman Sachs also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.82 and a one-year low of $22.78. Currently, Johnson Controls has an average volume of 7.15M.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.