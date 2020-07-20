John Bean Technologies (JBT) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on John Bean Technologies (JBT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 65.3% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on John Bean Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on John Bean Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $458 million and net profit of $29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $418 million and had a net profit of $19.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products. The JBT AeroTech segment supplies customized solutions and services used for applications in the air transportation industry, including airport authorities, airlines, airfreight, ground handling companies, the military, and defense contractors. The company was founded on May 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.