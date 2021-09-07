JMP Securities Thinks Trevena’s Stock is Going to Recover

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler reiterated a Buy rating on Trevena (TRVN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.29, close to its 52-week low of $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 44.9% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Aquestive Therapeutics, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trevena with a $5.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.40 and a one-year low of $1.09. Currently, Trevena has an average volume of 2.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRVN in relation to earlier this year.

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system, or CNS. The company product pipeline consists of Olinvo, TRV250, and TRV734. Trevena was founded by Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A. Rockman, Jonathan Violin and Erin Whalen on November 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA.