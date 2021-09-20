JMP Securities Thinks Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.43, close to its 52-week low of $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 34.8% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75.

Based on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $50.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $32.09 million.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ, and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.