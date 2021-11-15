JMP Securities Thinks Rezolute’s Stock is Going to Recover

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler reiterated a Buy rating on Rezolute (RZLT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.30, close to its 52-week low of $5.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 43.9% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rezolute is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a one-year high of $21.00 and a one-year low of $5.86. Currently, Rezolute has an average volume of 67.07K.

Rezolute, Inc. is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema. The company was founded by Nevan Charles Elam, Ho Young Huh, and Sankaram Mantripragada on July 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.