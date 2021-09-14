JMP Securities Thinks PolyPid’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on PolyPid (PYPD – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.44, close to its 52-week low of $6.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Buchanan is ranked #6745 out of 7641 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PolyPid with a $19.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.50 and a one-year low of $6.95. Currently, PolyPid has an average volume of 26.9K.

PolyPid Ltd was incorporated under the laws of Israel and commenced its operations on February 28, 2008. The Company is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in research and development of products based on PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation MatriX), the Company’s proprietary drug delivery technology. PLEX is capable of encapsulating many types of drugs to enable targeted, localized drug delivery into the body over extended periods of time with pre-determined release rates thus optimizing drug treatment regimens. BonyPid, BonyPid-1000, BonyPid-500, PLEX, and D-PLEX are trademarks of the Company. The Company is subject to extensive regulation by the FDA, under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, as well as by other federal, state, and local regulatory agencies.