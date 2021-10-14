JMP Securities Thinks Offerpad Solutions’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Andrew Boone from JMP Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Offerpad Solutions (OPAD – Research Report) and a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.09, close to its 52-week low of $6.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Boone is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 60.0% success rate. Boone covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Upstart Holdings, Viant Technology, and Taboola.com.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Offerpad Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc is a blank check company.