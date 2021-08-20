JMP Securities Thinks Ocular Therapeutix’s Stock is Going to Recover

JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL – Research Report) on August 5 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.70, close to its 52-week low of $7.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolleben is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 40.9% success rate. Wolleben covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Ocular Therapeutix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, representing a 149.8% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Ocular Therapeutix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.72 million and GAAP net loss of $8.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $36.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OCUL in relation to earlier this year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline include Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC . The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.