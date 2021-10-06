JMP Securities Thinks Marinus’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Marinus (MRNS – Research Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.41, close to its 52-week low of $10.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 42.6% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Aquestive Therapeutics, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

Marinus’ market cap is currently $431.2M and has a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.