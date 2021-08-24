JMP Securities Thinks Cormedix’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on August 13, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.12, close to its 52-week low of $3.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 40.6% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aquestive Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Syros Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cormedix with a $25.50 average price target, a 332.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Based on Cormedix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8,191 and GAAP net loss of $4.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.44K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.78 million.

CorMedix, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The firm is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters. The company was founded by Antony E. Pfaffle in 2006 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.