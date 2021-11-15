JMP Securities Thinks Compugen’s Stock is Going to Recover

JMP Securities analyst Reni Benjamin reiterated a Buy rating on Compugen (CGEN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.87, close to its 52-week low of $5.60.

Compugen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.16 and a one-year low of $5.60. Currently, Compugen has an average volume of 988.5K.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.