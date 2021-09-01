JMP Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Paycor HCM (PYCR)

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Buy rating on Paycor HCM (PYCR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Qualtrics International, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Paycor HCM has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.82, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report released today, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PYCR in relation to earlier this year.

Paycor HCM Inc is a Software-as-a-Service provider of human capital management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Its suite of solutions enables organizations to streamline HCM and payroll workflows and achieve regulatory compliance while serving as the single, secure system of record for all employee data.