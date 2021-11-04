JMP Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Oportun Financial (OPRT)

In a report released today, David Scharf from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on Oportun Financial (OPRT – Research Report), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Scharf is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Scharf covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Atlanticus Holdings, and Regional Management.

Oportun Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

The company has a one-year high of $26.59 and a one-year low of $13.15. Currently, Oportun Financial has an average volume of 83.48K.

Oportun Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services for customers with credit invisibles. The firm offers small dollar, unsecured installment loans through its proprietary lending platform. The company was founded in August 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.