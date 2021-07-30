JMP Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

JMP Securities analyst Reni Benjamin reiterated a Buy rating on CTI BioPharma (CTIC – Research Report) on June 8 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.7% and a 33.4% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CTI BioPharma with a $5.17 average price target, an 117.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on CTI BioPharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.19 million.

CTI BioPharma Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. Its products include PIXUVRI, Pacritinib, Tosedostat and Opaxio. The company was founded by James A. Bianco, Jack W. Singer, and Louis A. Bianco in September 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.