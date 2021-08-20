JMP Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Datadog (DDOG)

In a report issued on August 5, Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold rating on Datadog (DDOG – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $132.42, close to its 52-week high of $137.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Qualtrics International, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Datadog is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $149.15, a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $137.50 and a one-year low of $69.73. Currently, Datadog has an average volume of 2.8M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 181 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DDOG in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2010, Datadog, Inc. provides a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams and business users, through an SaaS-based data analytics platform.