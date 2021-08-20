JMP Securities Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Apollo Global Management (APO)

In a report issued on August 6, Devin Ryan from JMP Securities maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Global Management (APO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 77.2% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Perella Weinberg Partners, Raymond James Financial, and Fortress Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apollo Global Management with a $64.86 average price target, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Jefferies also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Based on Apollo Global Management’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion and net profit of $658 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.51 billion and had a net profit of $446 million.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure. The Private Equity segment consists of investment in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities, and distressed debt instruments. The Real Assets segment includes investment in real estate equity and infrastructure equity; and real estate and infrastructure debt. The company was founded by Marc Jeffrey Rowan, Leon David Black, and Joshua Jordan Harris in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.