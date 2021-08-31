JMP Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

In a report issued on August 10, Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on CTI BioPharma (CTIC – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 34.8% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CTI BioPharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.80, implying a 99.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 9, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.13 and a one-year low of $0.96. Currently, CTI BioPharma has an average volume of 691.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CTI BioPharma Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. Its products include PIXUVRI, Pacritinib, Tosedostat and Opaxio. The company was founded by James A. Bianco, Jack W. Singer, and Louis A. Bianco in September 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.