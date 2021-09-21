JMP Securities Remains a Buy on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

In a report released today, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.98, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 45.3% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Aquestive Therapeutics, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syros Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.60, representing a 239.5% upside. In a report issued on September 9, Brookline Capital Markets also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.65 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 681.1K.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel gene control therapies for cancer and other diseases. It has developed a proprietary platform that is designed to systematically and efficiently analyse unexploited region of DNA in human disease tissue to identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The firm focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.