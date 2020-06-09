JMP Securities Reiterates an Outperform Rating on Precigen (PGEN)

Uncategorized

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler reiterated an Outperform rating on Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) on May 7 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.49.

Precigen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, which is a 38.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 46.4% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Baudax Bio, and Argenx Se.

Based on Precigen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.84 million and GAAP net loss of $56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $60.71 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PGEN in relation to earlier this year.

Precigen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. The product pipeline includes Isobutanol, Isobutyraldehyde, Farnesene, and Isoprene. The company was founded by Thomas David Reed in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.