JMP Securities Reiterates a Buy Rating on iCAD (ICAD)

In a report released today, David Turkaly from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on iCAD (ICAD – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.55, close to its 52-week low of $8.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 52.9% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and OrthoPediatrics.

iCAD has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

iCAD’s market cap is currently $239.1M and has a P/E ratio of -31.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.49.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy business segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and clinical decision support solutions for mammography, breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography imaging. The Cancer Therapy segment offers an isotope-free cancer treatment platform technology. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.