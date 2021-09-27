JMP Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Qualys (QLYS)

JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger reiterated a Hold rating on Qualys (QLYS – Research Report) on August 10. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Suppiger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 68.9% success rate. Suppiger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and Cambium Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualys is a Hold with an average price target of $112.00, implying a -6.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Loop Capital Markets also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $105.00 price target.

Based on Qualys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $99.7 million and net profit of $21.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $88.83 million and had a net profit of $26.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QLYS in relation to earlier this year.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.