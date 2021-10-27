JMP Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Orthofix (OFIX)

JMP Securities analyst David Turkaly maintained a Hold rating on Orthofix (OFIX – Research Report) on October 13. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as OrthoPediatrics, Avanos Medical, and Globus Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Orthofix.

Based on Orthofix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $121 million and net profit of $2.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.42 million.

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.