JMP Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Midwest Holding (MDWT)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on August 13, Matthew Carletti from JMP Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Midwest Holding (MDWTResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.00, close to its 52-week low of $32.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Carletti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Carletti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage Insurance Holdings, Selective Insurance Group, and Kinsale Capital Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Midwest Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.00.

Midwest Holding’s market cap is currently $132.2M and has a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.65.

Midwest Holding Inc is a financial service holding company. It is engaged in the underwriting and marketing of life insurance products through American Life. The company’s product offerings consist of a multi-benefit life insurance policy that combines cash value life insurance with a tax-deferred annuity and a single premium term life product. These product offerings are underwritten, marketed, and managed as a group of similar products on an overall portfolio basis. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of the United States.

