JMP Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Atlassian (TEAM)

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Hold rating on Atlassian (TEAM – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $417.33, close to its 52-week high of $433.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 72.1% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Duck Creek Technologies, and Qualtrics International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlassian is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $393.17, a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Atlassian’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $560 million and GAAP net loss of $213 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $430 million and had a GAAP net loss of $385 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2002, Atlassian Corporation Plc is an Australian software company that develops products for software developers and project managers. Its products include JIRA, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Jira Service Deak, Jira Align, Atlassian Access, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.