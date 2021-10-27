JMP Securities Maintains Their Hold Rating on NuVasive (NUVA)

JMP Securities analyst David Turkaly maintained a Hold rating on NuVasive (NUVA – Research Report) on October 13. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as OrthoPediatrics, Avanos Medical, and Globus Medical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVasive is a Hold with an average price target of $69.67, a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

NuVasive’s market cap is currently $2.88B and has a P/E ratio of 1893.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -39.70.

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development of minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. It offers cervical and spine fusion surgery, cervical plating, and posterior fixation products. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.