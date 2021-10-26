JMP Securities Maintains Their Hold Rating on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Hold rating on Houlihan Lokey (HLI – Research Report) on October 5. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.24, close to its 52-week high of $105.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 84.0% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pennantpark Floating Rate, Perella Weinberg Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Houlihan Lokey with a $101.00 average price target, a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

Houlihan Lokey’s market cap is currently $7.12B and has a P/E ratio of 20.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment handles the mergers and acquisitions; and capital markets advisory services. The Financial Restructuring segment manages the advisory services for large and complex restructurings. The Financial Advisory Services segment provides financial opinion and financial and strategic consulting services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.