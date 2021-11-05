November 5, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

JMP Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

By Carrie Williams

JMP Securities analyst Roy Buchanan maintained a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUSResearch Report) on October 25 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.88.

Buchanan has an average return of 1.8% when recommending Arbutus Biopharma.

According to TipRanks.com, Buchanan is ranked #3926 out of 7727 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arbutus Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.33, representing an 87.9% upside. In a report issued on October 10, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Arbutus Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.33 million and GAAP net loss of $19.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.09 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019