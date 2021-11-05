JMP Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

JMP Securities analyst Roy Buchanan maintained a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS – Research Report) on October 25 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.88.

Buchanan has an average return of 1.8% when recommending Arbutus Biopharma.

According to TipRanks.com, Buchanan is ranked #3926 out of 7727 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arbutus Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.33, representing an 87.9% upside. In a report issued on October 10, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Arbutus Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.33 million and GAAP net loss of $19.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.09 million.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.