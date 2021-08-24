JMP Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Pennantpark Investment (PNNT)

In a report issued on August 12, Devin Ryan from JMP Securities maintained a Hold rating on Pennantpark Investment (PNNT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 78.6% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Perella Weinberg Partners, Apollo Global Management, and Raymond James Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pennantpark Investment with a $7.83 average price target.

Pennantpark Investment’s market cap is currently $431.1M and has a P/E ratio of 2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

PennantPark Investment Corp. engages in the provision of access to the middle market direct lending. It seeks to create diversified portfolio which includes first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Arthur H. Penn on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.