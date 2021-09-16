JMP Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

In a report released yesterday, Ronald Josey from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on Livexlive Media (LIVX – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Josey is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Josey covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DoubleVerify Holdings, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Livexlive Media with a $7.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.95 and a one-year low of $1.78. Currently, Livexlive Media has an average volume of 577.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIVX in relation to earlier this year.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. engages in the acquisition, distribution and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. It provides music fans the ability to watch, listen, experience, discuss, deliberate, and enjoy live music and entertainment. The company also involves in the sale of subscription-based services and advertising from music offerings and the licensing of live music content rights and services. LiveXLive Media was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.