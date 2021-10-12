JMP Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT)

In a report released today, Steven Delaney from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 83.1% success rate. Delaney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Cherry Hill Mortgage.

Granite Point Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.92 and a one-year low of $6.51. Currently, Granite Point Mortgage has an average volume of 261.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GPMT in relation to earlier this year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.