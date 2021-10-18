JMP Securities Initiates a Buy Rating on Remitly Global (RELY)

In a report released today, David Scharf from JMP Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Remitly Global (RELY – Research Report) and a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Scharf is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 64.6% success rate. Scharf covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Regional Management, Synchrony Financial, and Atlanticus Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Remitly Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.00.

Remitly Global Inc provides integrated financial services to immigrants, including helping customers send money internationally in a quick, reliable, and more cost-effective manner by leveraging digital channels. It supports cross-border transmissions across the globe. Its revenue is generated on transaction fees charged to customers and foreign exchange spreads between the foreign exchange rate offered to customers and the foreign exchange rate on the company’s currency purchases.