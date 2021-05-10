JMP Securities Believes Won’t Stop Here

Uncategorized

JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht reiterated an Outperform rating on Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) on February 18 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.01, close to its 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.67, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 79.7% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Plymouth Industrial Reit, and Getty Realty.

The company has a one-year high of $39.31 and a one-year low of $23.89. Currently, Omega Healthcare has an average volume of 1.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.