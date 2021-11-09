JMP Securities Believes Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) Still Has Room to Grow

JMP Securities analyst David Turkaly initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Paragon 28 (FNA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.50, close to its 52-week high of $24.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 54.2% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and OrthoPediatrics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paragon 28 with a $30.00 average price target.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical devices company that develops, distributes, and sells medical devices in the foot and ankle segment of the orthopedic implant marketplace. Its products include plates and plating systems, screws, staples, and nails aimed to address all major foot and ankle procedures including ankle, charcot, fracture fixation, hallux valgus, hammertoe, and flatfoot.