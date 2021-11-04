JMP Securities Believes BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Devin Ryan from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC – Research Report), with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.32, close to its 52-week high of $15.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 81.4% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Perella Weinberg Partners, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BlackRock TCP Capital with a $14.90 average price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on BlackRock TCP Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $57.02 million and net profit of $54.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.72 million and had a net profit of $46.35 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end and non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests primarily in the debt of middle market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds. Its investment objective is to seek to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. The company was founded on April 2, 2012 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.