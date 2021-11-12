JMP Securities Believes Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) Won’t Stop Here

JMP Securities analyst David Turkaly reiterated a Buy rating on Apyx Medical (APYX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.60, close to its 52-week high of $15.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 49.4% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and OrthoPediatrics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apyx Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.33, a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Apyx Medical’s market cap is currently $501.1M and has a P/E ratio of -34.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.66.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. It engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.