November 12, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

JMP Securities Believes Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) Won’t Stop Here

By Ryan Adsit

JMP Securities analyst David Turkaly reiterated a Buy rating on Apyx Medical (APYXResearch Report) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.60, close to its 52-week high of $15.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 49.4% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and OrthoPediatrics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apyx Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.33, a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Apyx Medical’s market cap is currently $501.1M and has a P/E ratio of -34.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.66.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. It engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019