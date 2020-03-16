JinkoSolar (JKS) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Maheep Mandloi from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on JinkoSolar (JKS – Research Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.30, close to its 52-week low of $13.03.

Mandloi has an average return of 32.2% when recommending JinkoSolar.

According to TipRanks.com, Mandloi is ranked #2306 out of 6185 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JinkoSolar with a $23.25 average price target, implying a 49.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

JinkoSolar’s market cap is currently $778.8M and has a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.62.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules.