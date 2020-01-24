JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Hold rating on JetBlue Airways (JBLU – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.07, close to its 52-week high of $21.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 60.6% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

JetBlue Airways has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.38, implying a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on JetBlue Airways’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion and net profit of $161 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.97 billion and had a net profit of $169 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JBLU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The company offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.