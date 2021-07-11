Jet2 PLC (DRTGF) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on July 9, Willi Ruppricht from Barclays reiterated a Buy rating on Jet2 PLC (DRTGF – Research Report), with a price target of p1650.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.85.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jet2 PLC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.62.

The company has a one-year high of $20.50 and a one-year low of $6.90. Currently, Jet2 PLC has an average volume of 3,242.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRTGF in relation to earlier this year.

Dart Group plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities. The Distribution and Logistics segment focuses in the evaluation of distribution centre-level performance data. The company was founded was founded by Philip Hugh Meeson in 1980 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.