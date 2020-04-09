Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Todd Thomas from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Jernigan Capital (JCAP – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 42.9% success rate. Thomas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Brixmor Property, and Taubman Centers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jernigan Capital with a $24.50 average price target, representing an 88.5% upside. In a report issued on March 27, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.21 and a one-year low of $8.83. Currently, Jernigan Capital has an average volume of 302.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of debt and equity capital. It invests primarily in new or recently-constructed and opened self-storage facilities located predominately in dense urban submarket. The company was founded by Dean Jernigan in October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.