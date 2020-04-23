Jefferies Thinks PUMA SE NPV’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, James Grzinic from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.55, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Grzinic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Grzinic covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Royal Ahold Delhaize, Carrefour SA, and J Sainsbury.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.85, representing a 30.0% upside. In a report issued on April 9, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR67.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $630.00 and a one-year low of $43.01. Currently, PUMA SE NPV has an average volume of 321.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.