Jefferies Thinks OrganiGram Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett maintained a Buy rating on OrganiGram Holdings (OGI – Research Report) on August 5 and set a price target of C$3.79. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.27, close to its 52-week low of $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bennett has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.3% and a 34.5% success rate. Bennett covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings, Aurora Cannabis, and Canopy Growth.

OrganiGram Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.52, a 100.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.60 and a one-year low of $1.09. Currently, OrganiGram Holdings has an average volume of 5.5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OGI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. Its products include strains, cannabis oils, and vaporizrs. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.