Jefferies Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Beyond Meat (BYND)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on Beyond Meat (BYND – Research Report) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 34.8% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Beyond Meat has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $124.20, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $239.71 and a one-year low of $25.00. Currently, Beyond Meat has an average volume of 8.71M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BYND in relation to earlier this year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.