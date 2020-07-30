July 30, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Jefferies Sticks to Their Hold Rating for At Home Group (HOME)

By Jason Carr

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski maintained a Hold rating on At Home Group (HOMEResearch Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Matuszewski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 85.7% success rate. Matuszewski covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Williams-Sonoma, and Tractor Supply.

Currently, the analyst consensus on At Home Group is a Hold with an average price target of $6.25, representing a -52.0% downside. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $10.55 and a one-year low of $1.20. Currently, At Home Group has an average volume of 3.68M.

At Home Group, Inc. operates home decor superstores. Its products include accent furniture, bar stools, bedding & bath products, beds & mattresses, candles, Christmas decoration, consumables, easter decorations, floor plants & trees, food preparation items, frames, garden decor, Halloween decorations, home organization, kitchenware, lamps, mirrors, patio, pet items, pillows and cushions, pottery, rugs & mats, sculptures, silk flowers, sofas, stands, storage, tables, vases, wall art and window treatments. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

