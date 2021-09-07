Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)

The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Bennett has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.2% and a 36.6% success rate. Bennett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Curaleaf Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OrganiGram Holdings with a $3.69 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.45 and a one-year low of $1.01. Currently, OrganiGram Holdings has an average volume of 5.75M.

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. Its products include strains, cannabis oils, and vaporizrs. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.