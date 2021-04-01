Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS – Research Report) on March 23 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 50.2% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Aligos Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00, a 93.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Aligos Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $34.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.05 million.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, including chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses, and therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).