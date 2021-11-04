Jefferies Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of CHF118.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.19, close to its 52-week high of $134.47.

Deboo has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Deboo is ranked #4065 out of 7730 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $138.78 average price target, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF104.00 price target.

Nestlé SA’s market cap is currently $366.3B and has a P/E ratio of 26.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -72.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NSRGF in relation to earlier this year.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.