Jefferies Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report) on October 15 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 48.3% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.00, which is a 51.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, JMP Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $40.41 and a one-year low of $11.60. Currently, Intercept Pharma has an average volume of 892.5K.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.