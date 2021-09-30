Jefferies Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Whole Earth Brands (FREE – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whole Earth Brands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.67.

Whole Earth Brands’ market cap is currently $442.3M and has a P/E ratio of -28.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FREE in relation to earlier this year.

