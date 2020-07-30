Jefferies Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Owens Corning (OC)

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng maintained a Buy rating on Owens Corning (OC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 69.0% success rate. Ng covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Graphic Packaging, and Crown Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens Corning is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.36, a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $68.72 and a one-year low of $28.56. Currently, Owens Corning has an average volume of 1.17M.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities. The Insulation segment provides insulating products which help customers conserve energy; provide improved acoustical performance; and offer convenience of installation and use. The Roofing segment offers laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles and other products including oxidized asphalt and roofing accessories. The company was founded on October 31, 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.